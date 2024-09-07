Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $312,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,947,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $472,656,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $290.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average is $169.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

