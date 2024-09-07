ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

CHPT opened at $1.31 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $554.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The business had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

