ChargePoint’s (CHPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $554.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645,210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ChargePoint by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ChargePoint by 484.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 60,843 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

