Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,968.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,466 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,348.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,974,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,355 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,011.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,633,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,577 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

