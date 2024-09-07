Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,703.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.