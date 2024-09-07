Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $781.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $812.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $756.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

