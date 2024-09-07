Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 555,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,849,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,700,000 after acquiring an additional 138,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.08 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.