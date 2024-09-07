Citigroup Increases California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $65.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get California Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on California Resources

California Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE CRC opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. California Resources has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 67,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.