Citigroup Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $64.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.