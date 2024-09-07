Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,170,750.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,170,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,963,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.45 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 192,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.