Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,170,750.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,170,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,963,504.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.45 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 192,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

