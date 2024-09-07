Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) CFO Dennis Fehr Buys 6,570 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,922.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 1,239.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Cognex by 303.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 276.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.