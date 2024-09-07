Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) PT Raised to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

COLL opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,749,000 after buying an additional 821,541 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after buying an additional 499,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 128,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,314,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

