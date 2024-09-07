Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Robert Hemming Sells 4,600 Shares

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Robert Hemming sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.02, for a total transaction of C$897,070.84.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Robert Hemming sold 6,106 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.09, for a total transaction of C$1,191,196.95.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

Separately, Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

