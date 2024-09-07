Columbia Asset Management Invests $227,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

