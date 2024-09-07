Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,549,063,000 after buying an additional 1,546,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after buying an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,229,000 after buying an additional 1,147,836 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after buying an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 2.8 %

UBS Group stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.