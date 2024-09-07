Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $239.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

