Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 744,771 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Comcast worth $190,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.