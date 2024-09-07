Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 33,297 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Hercules Capital worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 40.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 31.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTGC. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

