Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,962 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of GUT stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.