Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,169 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.44% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.22. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

