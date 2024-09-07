Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:COR opened at $234.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.41 and a 12 month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

