Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,675,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after purchasing an additional 387,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,376,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,566 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

