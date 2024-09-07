Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,897 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.26 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

