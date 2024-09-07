Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHLF. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,595,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,907,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,607,000 after acquiring an additional 641,053 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 454,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 224,416 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

