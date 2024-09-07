Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.69% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 189,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 93,584 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GCOR opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $42.54.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

