Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HXL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

