Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.76% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,317,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

