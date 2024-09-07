Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.40 Million Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 179.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,172 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.17% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELO. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

