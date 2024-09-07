Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after purchasing an additional 547,325 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,585,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,995,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

