Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after buying an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $258,499,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,896 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,187.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

