Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.98 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $548,013,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,746,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,573. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

