Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,615 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $211,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,078.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

