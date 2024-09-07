Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CZA. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $555,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $106.05.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

