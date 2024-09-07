Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 44,408 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,408 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

