Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.