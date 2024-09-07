Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

