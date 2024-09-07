Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,995 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.38% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TACK opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $222.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Company Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

