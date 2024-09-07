Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $8,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $496.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.35, a PEG ratio of 3,148.72 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.50 and a 200 day moving average of $574.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

View Our Latest Report on HubSpot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.