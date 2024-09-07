Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 528 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Grid by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Grid by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 83,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

