Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,865 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of XSD opened at $211.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.56. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $273.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

