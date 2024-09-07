Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 6,788 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $112.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.