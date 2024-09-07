Comparing Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) & NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 26.15% 34.98% 16.12% NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -103.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern Copper and NioCorp Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 5 1 2 0 1.63 NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $89.57, indicating a potential downside of 4.83%. NioCorp Developments has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 415.15%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Southern Copper.

7.9% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and NioCorp Developments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $10.52 billion 6.99 $2.43 billion $3.01 31.27 NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million ($0.37) -4.46

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern Copper beats NioCorp Developments on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 156,818 hectares and 502,688 hectares of concessions in Peru and Mexico; and 168,200 hectares and 28,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina and Chile. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.