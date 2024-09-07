Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,045,235.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,433 shares of company stock worth $11,074,955. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Confluent by 125.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

