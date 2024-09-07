Consolidated Planning Corp Has $587,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 85,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.72.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

