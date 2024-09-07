Corey Ray Higham Acquires 17,000 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, with a total value of C$200,560.90.

Corey Ray Higham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Corey Ray Higham purchased 208,949 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,419,504.05.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.98 and a 12 month high of C$12.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.8006452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SES. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

