Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $279,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

