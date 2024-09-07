Craig Hallum Boosts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $38.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,553,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,958,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,807,777 shares in the company, valued at $77,691,189.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,553,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,958,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,310 shares of company stock worth $27,376,087 over the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 1,072,301 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after buying an additional 115,271 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,431,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after buying an additional 203,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,473,000 after buying an additional 242,428 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

