Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at $88,323,958.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,310 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 111,281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

