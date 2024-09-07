Critical Comparison: Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) versus Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Vivos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $3,017.00 374.50 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.07 Vivos Therapeutics $13.80 million 0.65 -$13.58 million ($10.93) -0.24

Vivos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 7.74, suggesting that its stock price is 674% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -142.69% Vivos Therapeutics -85.90% -652.32% -98.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nemaura Medical and Vivos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics beats Nemaura Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

