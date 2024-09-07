CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $410.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CRWD stock opened at $246.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.83. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $15,285,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

